Who doesn't like free stuff and legendary high gain sounds? IK Multimedia are now offering two free Mesa / Boogie models for AmpliTube worth $/€45 and all you need to do is follow two simple steps to get them.

The Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier and 4x12 Recto Traditional Slant in AmpliTube are free to all new users of the AmpliTube Custom Shop. From February 24 to March 9, just register for the AmpliTube Custom Shop and join the mailing list and they're yours.