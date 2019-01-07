GarageBand is 15 years old and you can see a young John Mayer revealing it for the first time

GarageBand was officially unveiled by Apple 15 years ago and John Mayer was there to lend a helping hand.

The folk-pop-rock-but-mostly-blues man was on stage with Steve Jobs for the big reveal for the 2004 Macworld conference. With the capable help of a trusty Studiologic SL-990 and Fender Strat, Mayer lent some of his chops to proceedings, which included jamming along to a backing track and laying down some live recordings.

In a recent Instagram post, Mayer paid respect to Jobs and his “kind of altruism” with the Cupertino firm’s decision to release GarageBand as a free app on Apple devices and eventually free on all platforms.

GarageBand was originally developed by former Emagic founder and director of music applications for Apple, Dr. Gerhard Lengeling.

Here are some of the key milestones from the ‘Band’s illustrious 15-year career so far: