GarageBand is 15 years old and you can see a young John Mayer revealing it for the first time

GarageBand was officially unveiled by Apple 15 years ago and John Mayer was there to lend a helping hand.
The folk-pop-rock-but-mostly-blues man was on stage with Steve Jobs for the big reveal for the 2004 Macworld conference. With the capable help of a trusty Studiologic SL-990 and Fender Strat, Mayer lent some of his chops to proceedings, which included jamming along to a backing track and laying down some live recordings.
In a recent Instagram post, Mayer paid respect to Jobs and his “kind of altruism” with the Cupertino firm’s decision to release GarageBand as a free app on Apple devices and eventually free on all platforms.
GarageBand was originally developed by former Emagic founder and director of music applications for Apple, Dr. Gerhard Lengeling.
Here are some of the key milestones from the ‘Band’s illustrious 15-year career so far:
- January 2004: GarageBand debuted at Macworld by Steve Jobs with John Mayer
- April 2005: NIN release “The Hand That Feeds” as GarageBand project file that fans can remix
- December 2005: T-Pain creates his first album, "Rappa Ternt Sanga" in GarageBand for Mac
- March 2007: Rihanna “Umbrella” built with GarageBand bundled drum loop “Vintage Funk Kit 03”
- March 2007: Fall Out Boy records “Thnks fr th Mmrs” in GarageBand for Mac
- November 2007: Duran Duran releases GarageBand version of “Nite-Runner” that fans can remix
- February 2008: Usher “Love in This Club” built with GarageBand bundled synth loop “Euro Hero Synth 02”
- February 2008: Ting Tings record “Great DJ” on GarageBand for Mac
- April 2008: Radiohead release “Nude” as GarageBand project file that fans can remix
- 2008: It Might Get Loud documentary shows Edge from U2 using GarageBand on his laptop
- 2009: Learn to Play and Artist Lessons announced on GarageBand for Mac
- May 2009: St. Vincent creates “Actor” album in GarageBand
- March 2011: GarageBand for iPad announced
- November 2011: GarageBand for iPhone announced
- October 2013: GarageBand 10 for Mac with new design announced
- August 2014: Haim records "My Song 5" in GarageBand
- June 2015: Marc Maron interviews President Obama in a podcast recorded in his garage using GarageBand for Mac
- January 2016: Live Loops feature added to GarageBand for iOS
- May 2016: GarageBand for Greater China announced with traditional Chinese instruments
- April 2017: Steve Lacey produces the Kendrick Lamar song “PRIDE" using GarageBand for iOS