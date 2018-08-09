G&L’s Skyhawk takes flight once more

G&L Guitars has announced a reissue of the ’80s-era Skyhawk, complete with new features.
Like the original, it features an ever-so-slightly offset body and arched pickguard shape, plus a reproduced CLF control plat, CLF knobs and a Dual Fulcrum Vibrato with CLF vibrato arm as well as brass saddles and block.
Three Leo Fender-designed MFD single-coil pickups now promise additional flexibility via a mini-toggle expander switch, as seen on G&L’s S-500.
There’s no word on price yet, but here are the four finish options:
- Clear Blue over swamp ash, maple fingerboard
- Natural Ash, maple fingerboard
- Old School Tobacco Sunburst over okoume, Caribbean rosewood fingerboard
- Pharaoh Gold Firemist over alder, Caribbean rosewood fingerboard
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
See G&L Guitars for more info.