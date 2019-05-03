G&L’s Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk takes flight

G&L has unveiled the Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk electric guitar, based on the original 1984 design but with a number of tweaks.

Key to the Skyhawk formula is a trio of MFD single coils, controlled via a five-way pickup selector and volume, treble and bass controls - there’s also a mini-toggle for neck+bridge or all three pickups together.

Elsewhere, there’s a G&L Dual-Fulcrum vibrato with forged brass saddles, Plek-dressed medium-jumbo frets and a hard-rock maple neck.

The Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk is available in the following finishes and configurations for $1,599:

3-Tone Sunburst over alder body, Caribbean Rosewood fingerboard

Clear Orange over ash body, Maple fingerboard

See G&L Guitars for more.