G&L’s Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk takes flight

G&L has unveiled the Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk electric guitar, based on the original 1984 design but with a number of tweaks.
Key to the Skyhawk formula is a trio of MFD single coils, controlled via a five-way pickup selector and volume, treble and bass controls - there’s also a mini-toggle for neck+bridge or all three pickups together.
Elsewhere, there’s a G&L Dual-Fulcrum vibrato with forged brass saddles, Plek-dressed medium-jumbo frets and a hard-rock maple neck.
The Fullerton Deluxe Skyhawk is available in the following finishes and configurations for $1,599:
- 3-Tone Sunburst over alder body, Caribbean Rosewood fingerboard
- Clear Orange over ash body, Maple fingerboard
