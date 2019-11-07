G&L launch the Fallout Short Scale Bass

If you're a guitarist transitioning to bass, or just want to scale down (literally), G&L might have something special for you here with the Launch Edition of its new Fallout Bass.

Racing stripes will always win favour with us, and the British Racing Green, Miami Blue and Racing Yellow finishes of the Launch Editions will turn heads too. The specs here are equally impressive…

This Fallout makes its single pickup work very hard indeed. The Fullerton-made 30" short scale bass (a standard bass is 34") is packing a 3-position mini toggle switch to activate three modes for its Magnetic Field Design humbucker to maximise tonal versatility from a compact instrument.

The Parallel, Split (single-coil sounds) and OMG modes can be heard in the video above. And you'll probably be wondering what OMG entails…

It's a mode previously found on G&L's full-scale L1000 bass and cuts the treble response to fattens the sound.

Construction is alder body, hard rock maple bolt-on neck with Caribbean rosewood fingerboard. There's a Saddle-Lock and Custom G&L Ultra Lite tuners.

