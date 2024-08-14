"Relive the reverb of the '90s video game generation": This reverb plugin has painstakingly emulated the sound of classic video games on the SNES, N64 and PlayStation

GameVerb - SNES, N64, PSX Reverb Plugin - Available Now - YouTube Watch On

Impact Soundworks has announced the release of a reverb plugin emulating the reverbs heard on classic video game consoles like the SNES, Nintendo 64 and PlayStation.

Due to the limitations of these consoles' hardware, game designers had to be resourceful in programming effects like reverb, making use of "special algorithms, filters and delays" that were light on the CPU; this led to the development of unique-sounding reverbs that Impact Soundworks has recreated with the GameVerb plugin.

GameVerb models the reverbs heard on three consoles, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64 and the original PlayStation, with tons of presets available emulating the sound of games like Super Mario 64, Donkey Kong Country and Ocarina of Time.

As for control, usual suspects like size, feedback, damping, and width are complemented with a "hardcore" Geek Mode that gives you in-depth control over "every obscure quirk and parameter" of the emulated reverbs.

GameVerb is equipped with pre- and post-processing low-pass filters along with adjustable sample rate reduction and bit-rate reduction for achieving that distinctly '90s lo-fi vibe.

Priced at $49, GameVerb is available now for macOS and Windows in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more on Impact Soundworks' website.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors