Gallien-Krueger debuts the Legacy bass amp series

Gallien-Krueger has announced the new Legacy bass amp range, which modernises the company’s 800RB solid-state line-up.

The Legacy range comprises 500, 800 and 1,200-watt Class D models, compete with a four-band EQ, onboard overdrive (with drive, level and edge controls) and additional voicing filters (bump, contour and presence).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gallien-Krueger) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gallien-Krueger)

There’s also a balanced DI with pre and post EQ, effects loop, aux in and a headphone output.

The Legacy 500 ($649/£699), 800 ($899/£849) and 1200 ($1,049/£999) are available now. Head over to Gallien-Krueger for more info.