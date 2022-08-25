Fulltone effects reportedly closing its Californian factory after 30 years

A leaked memo reportedly written by Fulltone effects pedals owner Michael Fuller suggests the company is closing its Californian factory after 30 years as Fuller moves on to a new era away from building effects pedals.

In the memo posted in a thread on The Gear Page (opens in new tab) looks to be addressed to dealers, Fuller writes; “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Fulltone will be closing its doors in CA after 30 years. The building, which I own, is up for sale. Myself and my crew want to thank you for your support all these years and for putting up with my eccentricities as well.”

The alleged Fulltone memo in full (Image credit: cstmrts via The Gear Page)

Do not feel sorry for me, I've made many mistakes and learned a lot in the last 30 years

Fuller goes on to pay tribute to the employees at the factory in Culver City, as well as perhaps alluding in part to the 2020 controversy he was involved in that saw some retailers, including Reverb (opens in new tab), as well as artists boycotting Fulltone products.

"Do not feel sorry for me, I've made many mistakes and learned a lot in the last 30 years. The heavy heart is for my 10,15,20 and 26-year employees who are like family… I would have closed Fulltone years ago were it not for them."

(Image credit: Fulltone)

The decision looks to have been prompted by financial concerns for Fulltone's future in a challenging economic climate for US manufacturers, though Fuller notes that he's personally "done well financially".

"I'm closing the Fulltone CA Shop because I will not start pumping my personal money into a business that no longer turns a profit… this four year climate makes 100% made in the USA impossible that no longer turns a profit," Fuller writes.

With the Fulltone premises currently up for sale at $2,495,000 (opens in new tab) Fuller states that he's moving ahead with plans to relocate to a 17-acre property and 'world-class' recording studio that he purchased with his wife outside of Nashville in 2021.

"It's time for the old guy to move out of the way to make room for the geniuses of the next, more digital, generation," he concludes.