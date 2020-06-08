Fulltone axed from Guitar Center after looting row

Guitar Center has confirmed that it will no longer sell any Fulltone products, as the fallout from the boutique pedal company founder's controversial comments on protests against police brutality and racism continues.

The US retail giant, one of the biggest players in the industry, confirmed the decision in a tweet.

"We are no longer doing business with Fulltone," reads its brief statrement, "and are moving quickly to remove all Fulltone products from our stores and websites.”

We are no longer doing business with Fulltone and are moving quickly to remove all Fulltone products from our stores and websites.June 5, 2020

Last week, Fulltone founder Michael Fuller issued an apology following a furious reaction to earlier posts about the George Floyd protests and US civil unrest.

The apology, which has like Fuller's original comments since been deleted, read "I apolgize [sic] to anybody I’ve offended, and believe that anyone who abuses or harms another person should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, that includes cops," he wrote on Facebook.

His original 2 June comments, which caused widespread outrage, read “What is this like night 4 of looting with 100% impunity,” read a post Fulltone's official facebook page.

“The pussy Mayor and Governor don’t give a shit about small businesses, and it’s never been more clear.”