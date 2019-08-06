Fretboard will keep you well-oiled with their Bootsy Collins signature IPA

Flamboyant legend of bass guitar Bootsy Collins has teamed up with Cincinnati's Fretboard for a signature IPA, the Bootsy Brewski.

Clocking in at 7 per cent ABV, with citrus notes for the fore, Bootsy's IPA will certainly get you ready – or over-ready – for show time in no time. The beer is debuting on 16 August at Fretboard's Over The Top Festival, the proceeds of which go to Cincinnati community initiative Operation Give Back.

Indeed, some of the proceeds from selling Bootsy's Brewski will go to the Bootsy Collins Foundation.

Over The Top promises two days of beer, arm-wrestling and music, in no particular order. See Fretboard Brewing Company for more details.