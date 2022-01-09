Fret Zealot tuition system teams up with new country music drama Monarch

'Interactive guitar education system' Fret Zealot has announced a partnership with FOX that will see the app host songs from forthcoming country music drama Monarch.

Starting this week, Fret Zealot will host interactive guitar lessons based on tracks from the show, with instructor-led sessions and using its patented guitar neck instructional LED device

The multi-generational musical drama stars Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (“Thelma & Louise,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Feud”), multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Trace Adkins and Golden Globe winner Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies,” “Books of Blood,” “The Girlfriend Experience”).

Fret Zealot's first song lesson is The Card You Gamble, written by Hillary Lee Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, and will be followed by more tunes throughout the series.

The official MONARCH play-along to learn songs from the series is available via the Fret Zealot app for Android, iOS and on Chrome web browsers as part of an all-access subscription for $14.99 per month.

MONARCH fans who subscribe to the service will receive the first month free of charge by signing up at fretzealot.com/monarch and receive $20 off any Fret Zealot LED system purchase, using the promo code “MONARCH.”

For more info, check out www.fretzealot.com