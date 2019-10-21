French touch legend Alan Braxe says that downsizing his synth setup has inspired new music

Alan Braxe, one of the leading lights on the French touch scene and one half of Stardust, creators of seminal house track Music Sounds Better With You , has announced that, “after a long period of silence,” he’s soon to release a The Ascent, a 4-track EP of new music. Words, the first track from said EP - his first in six years - is streaming now.

“Over a year and a half ago I decided to change my musical setup and have downsized to a very basic modular synthesizer, which I am now using as the unique or primary source for my upcoming music,” Braxe said in a statement on Facebook .

“Since then I’ve had the pleasure to enjoy some creative rejuvenation such as it was when I started making music 20 years ago. As a result, you can now expect a wave of new music to be available on a regular basis.”

This is great news for anyone who’s missed Braxe’s signature sound, and the producer has also confirmed that he'll be relaunching Vulture Music, his record label.

You can check out Words, the first track to be taken from the new EP, below. Ascent will be released on 15 November.