Audiority’s Dr Phase recreates the classic MXR Phase 90 pedal as a free plugin

Released in 1974, the MXR Phase 90 is one of the most famous guitar phaser pedals of all time, and found its way onto the ‘boards of the likes of David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, and most famously of all, Eddie Van Halen.

It was later revived by Dunlop, and now Audiority is bringing you a free plugin version in the shape of Dr Phase.

Designed to add “movement and character” to any instrument, you can try applying Dr Phase to not only guitars, but also bass, synths and even drums. You can adjust the modulation speed, and there’s also a vintage mode, speed sync, pre- and post-effect gain, a mix control and a noise gate. The interface is resizable, too.