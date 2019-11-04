Frank Stallone launches online guitar company

The Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated actor, singer-songwriter and guitarist Frank Stallone has launched his own guitar company, with its first model a double-cut solid-bodied electric guitar named the Tiger.

FrankStalloneGuitars.com will be distributed exclusively online, and sees Stallone partner with Gary “GJ” Panepinto, CEO of the company, with the aim of developing an Amazon-esque online distribution model to provide quality instruments at an accessible price point.

As Stallone explains in a statement: "Our idea is to come up with a guitar that I would have not one problem playing on stage and touring with. And that’s what we’re offering to the public – a reasonably priced, professional-quality guitar that any guitar player can afford. We want to be the catalyst that helps people enjoy their passion for playing guitars.”

The Tiger's launch is being funded by a "Band Together" pre-order campaign. Stallone and Panepinto maintain that this crowdfunded model will free them from pressures from investors to increase prices.

Those who pre-order as part of the Band Together early bird campaign will receive a free custom luthier setup, Road Runner gig bag, free shipping within the continental USA and a 30-day, 100 per cent money-back guarantee (return shipping not included).

As for the Tiger, well, Stallone couldn't call it anything else – not least because of the Survivor reference, but just look at that highly figured, striped flame-maple veneer.

Spec-wise, the South Korean-built Tiger looks a little like a PRS Custom 24 – though its top horn and cutaway is quite different – and has the same 25-inch scale length. It has a mahogany body with aforementioned flame-maple veneer, a set mahogany neck with an ebony fretboard and a flat 16-inch radius. There are 24 frets, Grover tuners, a tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece. And there are two humbuckers in neck and bridge with controls for volume and tone, plus a three-way selector switch.

Finish options comprise Natural, Amber and Blue.

The Tiger retails for $699 (£549, €629 approx), with a variety of VIP packages available.

See FrankStalloneGuitars.com for more info.