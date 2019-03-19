Forget your metronome - this guitarist used a leaking tap instead

As musicians, we often rely on metronomes or click tracks to work on our meter, but classical guitar player Evan Taucher has employed a rather more fluid route to getting killer timing on tap.

Upon finding a leaking faucet in his Belgrade hotel bathroom, Evan immediately took to practising, performing Albéniz’s Pavana Capricho to the tempo of the tap’s drips.

“I can safely say that this leaky faucet is the most unreliable metronome I’ve used,” Evan admits in his Instagram video. “But with that being said it was fun to record this.”

Water performance. We’d end on another tap pun, but we don’t want to faucet.