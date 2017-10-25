Focusrite Academy provides free guitar recording course

Focusrite, the world’s leading audio interface manufacturer, are proud to present Focusrite Academy, a free online video tutorial site dedicated to teaching music production newcomers the art of recording electric and acoustic instruments of all kinds on their Mac or PC.

This brand new course teaches you everything you need to know about guitars, amps, audio interfaces, microphone technique and production, in a truly in-depth and comprehensive guide.

Through a series of ten videos, guitarist Sam Bell (Mask of Judas, sessions), producer/guitarist John Mitchell (Enter Shikari, It Bites), and producer Tim Harbour walk you through setting up the guitar for recording, the ins and outs of amplifiers, miking up acoustic and electric guitars, and much more.

Their combined experience and expertise is immense, and by the time you’ve completed the course, you’ll be well on the way to producing superb guitar tracks of your own.