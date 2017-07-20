Fluid Audio’s Strum Buddy is an amp that sticks to your guitar

Fluid Audio has unveiled a new solution to hands-free electric guitar amplification, the Strum Buddy.

The Strum Buddy attaches to any electric guitar via a suction cup and delivers six watts of power via a 40mm speaker.

Internal DSP processing promises to deliver a real amp-like EQ, while four effects can be used independently or together: clean, crunch/distortion, chorus and reverb.

An internal rechargeable battery boasts 3.5 hours of play time, charged via USB.

The Strum Buddy is available now for $79.99/€79.99 - head over to Fluid Audio for more info.

Of course, this isn’t the first attachable amp solution to come to market; in recent years, we’ve also seen the JamStack and the stethoscope-style Noggin Rockers.