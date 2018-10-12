Fluid Audio spills the beans on its SRI-2 audio interface and monitor switcher

Monitor maestro Fluid Audio has released the SRI-2, a new audio interface that also serves as a monitor switching box.

This desktop-based box of tricks sports two XLR/TRS combo inputs with class A mic preamps and +48v phantom power. You can switch between two sets of speaker outputs, and you’ll note the highly-grabbable master volume knob up top.

Audio of up to 24-bit/192kHz quality is supported, and the SRI-2 comes in an aluminium chassis for extra robustness. Connection to a PC or Mac is over USB 2.0

The SRI-2 is shipping now priced at $230/€220. Find out more on the Fluid Audio website.