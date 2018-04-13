Fire up Spiff and take control of your transients, says oeksound

oeksound’s first plugin, Soothe, was a unique take on dynamic EQ that works great on vocals, cymbals and other parts. For its next release, the company is delving into the world of transient control.

Spiff enables you to cut or boost transients in “extreme” detail; it works by analysing the incoming signal and applying the processing only to the parts that contain the transient information, meaning that the rest of the signal stays as it is.

Suggested applications include softening mouth noises, hard consonants, clicks and pops, while engaging the boost mode turns Spiff into a transient enhancer. It’s said to work with minimal adjustment, but if you do want make tweaks then the parameters are easily laid out so you can do so.

You can see where Spiff is doing its work on an OpenGL-accelerated graph, while the EQ section lets you focus on areas that require more attention. It can be used both correctively and as a creative sound design tool.

Spiff is available now for Windows and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin. The regular price is €149, but it’s on sale for €99 until the end of April. Find out more and download a demo on the oeksound website.