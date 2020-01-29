Finisher Neo puts a whole rack’s worth of effects into a simple 3-knob plugin

Finisher Neo is a different kind of multi-effect plugin in that it attempts to distill a whole rack’s worth of processors into a three-knob interface. According to developer Ujam, it’s all about “inspiration and creative control”.

Despite its simplicity, Finisher Neo is billed as a “pro-grade audio plugin”, and one that’s powered by 27 different algorithms. These cover everything from grain pitch to multiband distortion, stereo delays and convolution effects.

The algorithms have been corralled into 50 modes - multi-effect chains, basically - and you can tweak these with the three available knobs. The Variation 1 control lets you make “musically useful” changes to the current mode, while Variation 2 enables you to adjust the matching ambience. It looks like the central knob sets the strength of the effect.

Finisher Neo certainly isn’t a surgical processor, but if you’re looking for something that’ll give you a quick fix and let you explore new sounds without getting too technical, it could be worth a look.

Finisher Neo is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. There’s also a free version, Finisher Micro , that you can download.