Fibonacci releases Californian archtop guitar

Fibonacci has announced its latest archtop, the Californian.

The Californian boasts a premium, hand-carved, 35mm AAA select American flame maple soundboard, while its arch top is constructed with three-ply laminated maple back and sides.

Single-ply solid maple binding features throughout, while the flame maple neck packs an ebony fingerboard; the bridge, finger-rest and tailpiece are all hand-crafted out of solid Indian ebony.

A Kent Armstrong 6-Shooter set-in humbucker delivers the tones, which can be switched to series or parallel via push/pull switching.

The Fibonacci Californian is available now for £2,799. See Fibonacci Guitars for more info.