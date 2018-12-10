More

Fender’s final Parallel Universe model has arrived: meet the ’51 Telecaster PJ Bass

By

2018’s last PU model mashes up Tele, Precision and Jazz Bass specs

Fender’s Parallel Universe range was first announced at NAMM back in January and has been providing us with off-the-wall model mash-ups all year, but December marks the release of the final entry in the line-up, the ’51 Telecaster PJ Bass.

Combining specs from the Telecaster, Precision and Jazz Bass, the Tele PJ features a Telecaster bass maple neck with American Vintage ’63 P-Bass profile bolted to a slab ash ’51 P Bass body.

Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil bridge and ’60s P-Bass split-coil middle pickups fill the cavities, while there’s also a HiMass Vintage bridge.

In a nod to ’60s designs, the bass features the vintage-style ‘spaghetti’ Fender logo and stacked concentric volume controls.

The 2018 Limited Edition ’51 Telecaster PJ Bass is available now for $1,999/£1,609 - pop on over to Fender for more info.

