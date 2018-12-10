Fender’s final Parallel Universe model has arrived: meet the ’51 Telecaster PJ Bass

Fender’s Parallel Universe range was first announced at NAMM back in January and has been providing us with off-the-wall model mash-ups all year, but December marks the release of the final entry in the line-up, the ’51 Telecaster PJ Bass.

Combining specs from the Telecaster, Precision and Jazz Bass, the Tele PJ features a Telecaster bass maple neck with American Vintage ’63 P-Bass profile bolted to a slab ash ’51 P Bass body.

Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil bridge and ’60s P-Bass split-coil middle pickups fill the cavities, while there’s also a HiMass Vintage bridge.

In a nod to ’60s designs, the bass features the vintage-style ‘spaghetti’ Fender logo and stacked concentric volume controls.

The 2018 Limited Edition ’51 Telecaster PJ Bass is available now for $1,999/£1,609 - pop on over to Fender for more info.