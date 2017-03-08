Fender releases mahogany Paramount models and 11 affordable Classic Design acoustic guitars

Fender's Paramount line of acoustics has been very well received, so we're pleased to see the company adding a pair of all-mahogany models, plus a whole new range in the Classic Design Series, which features 11 acoustic guitars.

New Paramount models comprise Triple-0 and parlour body shapes, while the beginner-focused Classic Designs run the gamut, including solid spruce or mahogany tops, an easy-to-play neck shape and rolled fingerboard edges - plus Fishman Presys systems on the electros - starting at just £160/$199.

