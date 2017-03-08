Fender releases mahogany Paramount models and 11 affordable Classic Design acoustic guitars
Introduction
Fender's Paramount line of acoustics has been very well received, so we're pleased to see the company adding a pair of all-mahogany models, plus a whole new range in the Classic Design Series, which features 11 acoustic guitars.
New Paramount models comprise Triple-0 and parlour body shapes, while the beginner-focused Classic Designs run the gamut, including solid spruce or mahogany tops, an easy-to-play neck shape and rolled fingerboard edges - plus Fishman Presys systems on the electros - starting at just £160/$199.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look, and visit Fender for more info.
Fender PM-3 All-Mahogany NE Triple-0, Natural
PRESS RELEASE: An expansion of the Paramount Series acoustic guitars, the PM-3 All-Mahogany NE Triple-0, Natural combines simple styling with an organic finish to create a highly responsive instrument.
Features include an open-pore mahogany top, scalloped X-bracing and rich all-solid mahogany back and sides. Also included is a fast-playing “C”-shaped mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, and compensated bone saddle.
The model includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier and is available in Natural finish.
Fender PM-2 All-Mahogany NE Parlor, Natural
PRESS RELEASE: The PM-2 All-Mahogany Parlor NE, Natural is carefully crafted for superior tone, high performance and earthy visual appeal - it will satisfy all players searching for an inspiring guitar.
Features include an open-pore mahogany top, scalloped X-bracing, and rich all-solid mahogany back and sides. The fast-playing “C”-shaped mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard are crafted to accommodate any playing style and the durable rosewood bridge and compensated bone saddle add a rich note to the warm voice of the guitar.
The model includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier, and is available in Natural finish.
Fender CC-60S - Right-Hand & Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: The CC-60S right-hand and left-hand models are the perfect choice for the up-and-coming player at any beginner level whether they are just learning or a budding singer-songwriter.
The new model offers upgraded features including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges, and a new easy-to-play neck shape. The entry-level Classic Design concert-sized model also features mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fretboard.
The right-hand model is available in Natural and 3-Color Sunburst finish, and the left-hand model is available in Natural finish.
Fender CC-60SCE - Right-Hand & Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: The CC-60SCE right-hand and left-hand models are great choices for the growing musician at any beginner level that will allow them to shine when strumming or fingerpicking.
The new model offers upgraded features including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges and a new easy-to-play neck shape. The mid-level Classic Design concert-sized model also features a cutaway body and an onboard Fishman pickup, preamp and tuner.
The right-hand model is available in Natural and Black finish, and the left-hand model is available in Natural finish.
Fender CC-140SCE
PRESS RELEASE: The CC-140SCE is perfect for the beginner or budding singer-songwriter and will shine while fingerpicking or strumming.
The new model offers upgraded features including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges, brand new easy-to-play neck shape and a hardshell case. The top-tier Classic Design concert-sized model also features a cutaway body, a feature-packed Fishman Presys preamp, rosewood back and side, and a tortoiseshell pickguard.
The model is available in Natural or Sunburst finish.
Fender CD-60S - Right-Hand & Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: The CD-60S is a great choice for any aspiring player and delivers a bold playing experience.
The new right-hand and left-hand models offer upgraded features including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges and a new easy-to-play neck shape. The entry-level dreadnought-sized model also features mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fingerboard.
The right-hand model is available in Black or Natural finish and the left-hand model is available in Natural finish.
Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany
PRESS RELEASE: The re-designed CD-60S All-Mahogany dreadnought is an entry-level Classic Design model that is a great selection for any aspiring player.
The model offers features including a solid mahogany top, rolled fingerboard edges, and a new easy-to-play neck shape.
Also featured in the new model are mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fingerboard.
Fender CD-60SCE Right-Hand & Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: The mid-level CD-60SCE Classic Design right-hand and left-hand models provide traditional full-bodied tone with plenty of projection and is the perfect choice for any aspiring player.
The model offers features including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges, and brand new easy-to-play neck shape. Also featured with the new models are a cutaway body for easy upper-fret access, as well as an onboard Fishman pickup, preamp and tuner.
The right-hand model is available in Black or Natural finish and the left-hand model is available in Natural finish.
Fender CD-60SCE All-Mahogany
PRESS RELEASE: The re-designed dreadnought-sized CD-60SCE All-Mahogany guitar provides traditional full-bodied tone with plenty of projection and is a great choice for the aspiring player.
The new guitar offers updated features including solid mahogany top, rolled fingerboard edges and brand new easy-to-play neck shape.
The model also features a cutaway body for easy upper-fret access as well as an onboard Fishman preamp and tuner, and is available in Natural finish.
Fender CD-60SCE 12-String
PRESS RELEASE: The re-designed CD-60SCE dreadnought is now available in a 12-string option, providing classic jangle and bell-like sound at a great value.
The model offers the same exceptional features as its six-string counterpart including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges, and brand new easy-to-play neck shape.
The updated model also features a cutaway body for easy upper-fret access as well as an onboard Fishman preamp and tuner, and is available in Natural finish.
Fender CD-140SCE
PRESS RELEASE: The CD-140SCE is a top-tier Classic Design model that provides traditional full-bodied tone with plenty of projection and is a great choice for any aspiring player.
The updated model offers premium features including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges, brand new easy-to-play neck shape and a hardshell case. Other features include a cutaway body for easy upper-fret access, a feature-packed Fishman Presys preamp, elegant rosewood back and sides, and a tortoiseshell pickguard.
The model is offered in Natural or Sunburst finish.
Fender CD-140SCE All-Mahogany
PRESS RELEASE: The dreadnought-sized body of the CD-140SCE provides traditional full-bodied tone with plenty of projection and premium design.
Features include a solid mahogany top, rolled fingerboard edges, brand new easy-to-play neck shape and a hardshell case. Other features offered include a cutaway body for easy upper-fret access, a feature-packed Fishman Presys preamp, elegant rosewood back and sides, and a tortoiseshell pickguard.
The model is available in Natural finish.
Fender CD-140SCE 12-String
PRESS RELEASE: The re-designed CD-140SCE is available in a 12-string option, providing classic jangle and bell-like sound with premium appointments.
The updated model includes a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges, brand new easy-to-play neck shape and a hardshell case. Other features offered include a cutaway body for easy upper-fret access, a feature-packed Fishman Presys preamp, elegant rosewood back and sides, and a tortoiseshell pickguard.
The model is available in Natural finish.