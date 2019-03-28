Fender releases Duff McKagan Signature Deluxe Precision Bass

Fender has officially released the Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass, its latest collaboration with Guns N’ Roses’ low-end legend.

Based on the bass used to record Appetite For Destruction, Duff’s bass is a reissue of sorts of his ’80s-era Jazz Bass Special, and combines a Precision Bass body with a Jazz Bass neck.

Key specs include a Hipshot tuner for instant Drop D tuning, TBXTM (Treble/Bass Expander) tone circuit and black-painted neck.

There’s also a Pure Vintage ’70s bridge and neckplate adorned with Duff’s signature skull-and-crossbones artwork.

The Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass is available now for $1,199/£1,166 - see Fender for more info.