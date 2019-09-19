Fender releases a premium Tele with a Blue Cloud quilt maple top

Fender has unveiled the latest electric guitar in the Rarities Collection, with a newly spec'd Telecaster resplendent in an opulent Blue Cloud quilt maple top.

The lavish and limited edition Rarities Collection sees Fender revisit some of their most beloved electrics and give them a luxurious makeover with exotic tonewoods and premium-grade electronics and components.

Aside from the quite exquisitely-figured Blue Cloud quilt maple top, the Rarities Quilt Maple Top Telecaster has a two-piece ash body and a quartersawn maple neck with a '60s C-profile and more fairly contemporary-feeling 9.5-inch radius maple fretboard.

Electronics-wise, there is a Pure Vintage 64 Tele singlecoil in the bridge and a Custom Shop 51 Nocaster in the neck, with knurled flat-top master volume and tone controls and a three-way pickup selector switch.

There's no question this thing will sing. If you ever have wanted vintage Tele twang but felt it was underdressed, this is your guitar.

It's not cheap though. RRP is £2,249 ($2,499.99, €2,599).

See Fender for more details.