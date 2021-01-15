Fender launches the American Ultra Luxe series, promising ‘the ultimate in performance and tone’

Gear 2021: Just because there's no NAMM 2021, doesn't mean the new gear isn't coming. Following on the heels of the 2019 American Ultra line, Fender has announced its new American Ultra Luxe Series, taking pride of place at the top of the US production line-up of electric guitars.

To start with, the series comprises four guitars: two Stratocasters and two Telecasters, all featuring a new Augmented D-shape neck profile, 10”-14” compound radius, Ultra rolled fingerboards, stainless steel frets, tapered neck heels and painted headstocks.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster

The American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster (£2239) features an alder body and maple fingerboards, and is available in two finishes: 2 Color Sunburst or Plasma Red Burst. Each includes a trio of Ultra Noiseless Vintage singlecoils, complete with S1 switching on the master volume pot to add the neck pickup to positions one and two.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS

Next up is the American Ultra Luxe Floyd Rose HSS. As with the singlecoil version, it’s got an alder body, with the fingerboard swapped for rosewood. Here, there’s a pair of Ultra Double-Tap humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions, with an Ultra Noiseless Hot Strat singlecoil in the middle. The S1 switch applies singlecoil mode without any loss of volume.

As the name suggests, there’s a genuine Floyd Rose included too, making this a hot-rodded, versatile Strat available in Mystic Black w/rosewood fingerboard, or Silver Burst w/maple fingerboard.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster

Fender hasn’t forgotten Tele fans either, with the ash-bodied American Ultra Luxe Telecaster equipped with the same common features, as well as a bound top. It’s loaded with Ultra Noiseless Vintage Tele pickups, and the S1 switching enables series wiring with the pickup selector in the middle position. It’s available in 2-Color Sunburs with black headstock and a maple fingerboard, or Transparent Surf Green with a matching headstock and rosewood ’board.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Telecaster Floyd Rose HH

Finally, there’s the American Ultra Luxe Floyd Rose HH. Continuing the theme, it’s got a bound body (sculpted on the back) but replaces the ash for alder and comes packing two Ultra Double Tap humbuckers. As with its Stratocaster counterpart, the S-1 Switch activates singlecoil mode, and there’s a Floyd Rose on-board too. It’s available in any colour you want, as long as it’s Mystic Black with a maple fingerboard.