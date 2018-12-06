More

Fender launches Flea Signature Active Jazz Bass with bonkers promo video

Confirmed: Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist still weird

One of Fender’s big announcements back at Summer NAMM this year was a new Signature Active Jazz Bass for Red Hot Chili Peppers madman Flea - a bass that’s now available, complete with oddball promo video.

In the clip above, Flea plays his new squeeze up in - we’re guessing - the Hollywood hills, through a Fender backline, and spends his time jamming, painting his face, waxing lyrical on music and… not talking a whole lot about the bass.

Fortunately, we’re on hand to dish the dirt on the spec. The model owes its name to a hot Fender humbucker equipped with an Aguilar OBP-1 18V preamp, featuring discrete FET circuits with up to 18dB of boost.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Elsewhere, there’s a quarter-sawn C-shaped maple neck with 12-16” compound-radius fingerboard and contoured heel, a HiMass bridge and custom neck plate engraved with Flea’s signature and logo.

That alder-bodied Jazz Bass shape is adorned with a satin urethane finish available in Inca Silver and Shell Pink finishes. Mmm.

Say what you like about Flea, but he knows how to design a good four-string - this one is available now for $1,699 in the USA, and from January for £1,599 in the UK.

See Fender for more details.

