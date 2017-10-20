Fender drops a blonde bombshell with limited-edition Bassbreaker 15 amp

Fender has FSR fever, it seems, and the latest result of its Special Run-itis is this rather tasty Bassbreaker 15 combo in Blonde.

The amp gets its name from its blonde textured vinyl covering and wheat grille cloth, but it also boasts a Celestion G12H 30W Anniversary Series speaker, as opposed to the regular BB 15’s V-Type.

Elsewhere, it retains the original’s features, with a 15W Class A/B output via three 12AX7 preamp tubes and a pair of EL84 power tubes.

The Limited Edition Bassbreaker 15 Combo Blonde is available now throughout Europe for £689.