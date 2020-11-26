Fender crosses the streams with the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby – a triple 'bucker Tele with an LP Custom vibe

Fender's Parallel Universe Series offers the brand the opportunity to take a few left turns, throw some curved balls, and in Volume II of these off-kilter, on-brand electric guitars, it can even dress a Tele up as a Black Beauty.

Finished in Tuxedo Black with white binding, gold hardware, and three Custom Double Tap humbuckers, the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby has definitely got the air of Gibson's best-dressed LP about it.

There's even white pearloid block inlay on an ebony fretboard carved into a Gibson-esque 12" radius. Of course, no one is going to mistake the two, but with that solid mahogany body and bolt-on mahogany neck, no one is going to be mistaking this for an Esquire either.

Besides, there are a lot of switching options, with eight different pickup combinations making for a lot of tonal range, even before you adjust the tone control.

Other features include 22 medium-jumbo frets, gold hardware, nitro finish, deluxe die-cast tuners with pearl buttons, a special custom neck plate, and it comes in a case with a certificate of authenticity.

At £2,189 / $2,499, the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby is not cheap, but this is a premium electric with a no-doubt limited run, so there's potential for the collector. And that Bigsby wobble has proven most effect over the years at loosening control of the purse strings.

If you own a Strat, and a Tele too, maybe it's time to go through the wormhole and cross the aisle with Fender.

See Fender for more details.