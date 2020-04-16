Fender combines the Jazzmaster and Stratocaster and releases it into the wild

We love how the Parallel Universe series seeks to answer the 'what if' questions about combining and getting creative with Fender's iconic electric guitar models. And if you've been asking what a Jazz Strat hybrid might look and sound like, the first release from the second PU series now has the answer.

The US-made Jazz Strat was previewed at Winter NAMM 2020 alongside seven other Parallel Universe Series II models (in the days before lockdown, remember those?) but is now being officially released into the wilds of the market for players to try and buy.

(Image credit: Fender)

See all 8 Parallel Universe Series II models (Image credit: Fender) NAMM 2020: Fender expands Parallel Universe with Maverick Dorado, Tele Mágico and more

We're very much onboard with the Mystic Surf Green finish here, and the features elsewhere add a couple of new flourishes to the calling cards from two iconic guitar models.

There's no mistaking that Strat body but the neck, vibrato and pickups are all Jazzmaster. A custom Decoboom Streamline Pinstriped pickguard and aluminum radio knobs add extra flair.

(Image credit: Fender)

Key features are as follows:

• Alder body

• Pure Vintage ’65 single-coil Jazzmaster bridge and neck pickup

• Medium C- shaped neck profile; 9.5”- radius and rosewood fingerboard

• Fender ClassicGear tuning machines

• Deluxe hardshell case

The Jazz Strat is priced at $1999.99 / £1,959

More on the Parallel Universe Series II