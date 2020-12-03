Fender and Tash Sultana collaborate on a stunning new signature Strat

Fender has unveiled the Tash Sultana Signature Stratocaster. Finished in Transparent Cherry, with matching headstock and gold hardware, it is the Australian artist's first signature guitar and one of this year's most eye-catching electric guitars.

Sultana started out on playing on the streets of Melbourne, workshopping an adventurous indie rock sound in open mic nights and building an audience on home-shot YouTube videos. Looping stations and the Stratocaster are key ingredients.

There are signature aesthetic flourishes abound, most notably on the skull-engraved neck plate. And the matching painted headstock? It's very cool, and the third signature Strat we've seen this year with one – a most positive trend that started with Tom Morello's Soul Power Strat, and continued with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, H.E.R., and now Sultana.

But looks only get you so far. It's the electronics and build that is all important, and this Strat offers Sultana plenty options to switch up the tone as and when the song needs it.

Sultana's Strat has an alder body and comes equipped with a pair of Yosemite Strat single-coils at the neck and middle positions, and a Double Tap humbucker at the bridge with a push-pull function for single-coil tones.

It has a bolt-on maple neck carved into a deep C-profile, with a 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard and 22 medium jumbo frets for a contemporary feel. A four-ply aged-white pearl pickguard, gold tuners and matching gold vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo completes the look.

The Tash Sultana Stratocaster is priced £1,099/€1,259 and comes with a gig-bag. See Fender for more details, and see below for Fender's demo.