Faith unveils PJE Legacy Series acoustic guitars with torrefied tops

Another week, yet another Faith announcement: this time, the UK acoustic guitar firm has lifted the lid on the PJE Legacy Series, based on historic body shapes from acclaimed designer Patrick James Eggle.

Three shapes are on offer: the baby-jumbo Neptune (PJE Saluda), drop-dreadnought Mars (PJE Kanuga) and the new OMC shaped Earth (PJE Linville).

Each model pairs solid African Khaya mahogany back and sides with solid, torrefied Canadian Sitka spruce tops.

Other specs include natural bone nuts, saddles and bridge pins; flamed maple bindings; and Macassan figured ebony fingerboards and bridges.

It’s worth noting that these are the first Faith acoustics to feature pickguards, too, boasting a PJE custom design crafted from Macassan figured ebony.

A Fishman Flex Blend system combines an under-saddle pickup and condenser mic for plugged-in performances.

The PJE Legacy Series guitars are available now for £1229 (Mars), £1259 (Earth) and £1299 (Neptune). See Faith Guitars for more info.