Faith unveils affordable Nexus Series acoustic guitars

All-solid mahogany models boast Fishman preamps

Faith has announced another addition to its burgeoning range of acoustics, the affordable Nexus Series, which combines elements of all its existing models.

Two models are initially available: the OM cutaway/auditorium Venus, and the larger baby-jumbo Neptune, both of which feature solid mahogany tops, backs and sides.

The models are available in Cognac or Copper-Black stains with high-gloss lacquer finishes, and both boast mahogany necks, Macassan figured ebony fingerboards, bridges and pins.

Also onboard are Fishman electronics - the Isys+ on the Venus and Sonitone soundhole system on the Neptune; both include Fishman Sonicore under-saddle pickups.

The Faith Nexus Series Neptune (£619) and Venus (£649) are available now, while a left-handed Nexus Venus Copper Black model will be available in early 2018. See Faith Guitars for more info.

