Faith Guitars announces Neptune Blue Moon all-mango acoustic

Faith know how to deliver stunning finishes on its acoustic guitars – and the new Blue Moon iteration of its growing Neptune series is no exception. But this cutaway Baby Jumbo is getting exotic in addition to its blue-burst finish.

It's an all-mango build, a tonewood Faith says sits 'comfortably between koa and maple, with good projection in the upper-bass frequencies, and real depth in the mid-ranges.'

It's also another wood sourced in Indonesia, where Faith's workshops are based. Furthering the brand's commitment to using a range of the country's woods.

“Patrick Eggle [Faith designer] and I have always been intrigued by the wonderful array of woods available in Indonesia,” says Alex Mew, Faith Guitars’ brand director.

“We first experimented with an all-mango guitar a couple of years ago, and really liked what we found. It’s quite a bit different in its tonal delivery to the standard spruce or cedar topped guitar, so we were conscious that we needed to secure appropriate grade wood with the correct stiffness before deciding on the final body design.

"Patrick then settled on the stunning blue-burst finish which helps show off the mango’s natural grain variation wonderfully, and which in turn makes each guitar truly unique.”

The Blue Moon finish is a hand-sprayed, dark blue to mid-blue burst with solid Flamed Maple binding with Fishman's INK3 system providing the electronics for plugging in.

Faith Blue Moon models will now be available to North American customers via the Faith Guitars USA website and select retailers and from the end of November 2019, priced at $1249 MSRP and includes a hardcase.

The Blue Moon will also be available for £972 from the Faith Guitars UK site.