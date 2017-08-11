Faith bolsters Blood Moon acoustic guitar line with Neptune and Saturn models

Faith has added its Neptune and Saturn body shapes to its eye-catching Blood Moon acoustic guitar line.

Joining the Venus, the Neptune baby jumbo and Saturn dreadnought feature Javanese high-figure Trembesi tonewoods for top, back and sides, stained with a deep-red burst finish.

The Neptune electro is equipped with a Fishman INK3 preamp, while the Saturn is all-acoustic; both are matched to solid flamed maple bindings and come with ebony fittings and hardcases.

Trembesi promises a similar tone to mahogany or Hawaiian koa, with mahogany-like mids and a harmonically charged treble.

The Blood Moon Neptune (£949) and Saturn (£829) are available now in the UK and USA. See Faith Guitars for more info.