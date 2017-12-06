Faith announces Naked Series Cedar/Mahogany and Black Stain electro-acoustic guitars

In its third new product announcement in the past month alone, Faith has unveiled additions to its Naked Series of acoustic guitars, with new Cedar/Mahogany and Black Stain editions of its OM Cutaway/Auditorium Venus and baby-jumbo Neptune shapes.

Cedar/Mahogany models, as you’d expect, pair solid cedar tops with solid Indonesian mahogany back and sides for a darker, mellower tone.

Black Stain models, meanwhile, pack solid Engelmann spruce tops paired with solid Indonesian mahogany back and sides, bolstered by a hand-rubbed ‘thru black’ stain finish.

Like other Naked models, visual appointments are stripped right back, while other features include mahogany necks, Indonesian ebony fingerboards, bridges and pins.

Fishman electronics are also onboard: the Isys-T on Venus models and Sonitone soundhole systems on Neptune models. Both are matched to Sonicore under-saddle pickups.

The Faith Naked Cedar/Mahogany and Black Stain acoustics are available now for £449. See Faith Guitars for more info.