Exploring Yamaha's Innovation Road

VGS2020: Hamamatsu, Japan, is the home of Yamaha's Innovation Road Museum, a showcase offering 12 video and sound display areas allowing visitors to explore the products that have defined the company's progress since it's foundation in 1887.

Here, Yamaha's own Paul Hindmarsh gets to raid the cabinets, conducting a hands-on playing tour of the many historic Yamaha guitars and basses on display.

Showcased instruments include the wildly creative SG7 “Flying Samurai” and SG3/S302 solidbody guitars (1966), the stylish SA15 semi-hollow (1968), the popular double-cutaway SG2000 (1976), the posh SC1200 (1977), and the edgy RGX1220R (1987).

But that's not the end of the story. In part two, which you can watch in Yamaha's Virtual Guitar Show home, Paul gets access to a a top-secret vault containing prototype Yamaha guitars and basses that in many cases were so unusual and futuristic looking that Yamaha was concerned the world might not be ready for them. Watch part two here>>