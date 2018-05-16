Experience one of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming alt-rock bands with this Press To Meco guitar playthrough

If there’s one thing Croydon power trio Press To Meco have no time for, it’s genre labels, with the band’s second album - and first on Marshall Records - Here’s To The Fatigue ably hopping between hardcore, punk, rock and metal - and that’s exactly what guitarist Luke Caley delivers in this exclusive playthrough.

In the clip, Caley tears through an instrumental version of album track Skip The Crawl on one sweet-looking SG, fitted with Bare Knuckle’s Warpig P-90 and Mississippi Queen humbucker - we especially dig that opening riff, and the tight palm-muting in the verses. Oh, and that cheeky tap at the end. Nice.

The tones on this clip come courtesy of a Marshall JVM410HJS (yep, that’s the Joe Satriani model), paired with a 1960 cab equipped with Vintage 30s.

If you fancy experiencing some of this riffage live, Press To Meco tour the UK in the summer and October/November…

02.06 London, Camden Rocks Festival

12.07 Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival

08.09 Corby, Rocked Up Hootenanny

31.10 Glasgow, King Tuts

01.11 Manchester, Star and Garter

02.11 Leeds, Key Club

03.11 Birmingham, Asylum 2

08.11 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

09.11 Brighton, Sticky Mikes Frog Bar

10.11 London, Boston Music Room