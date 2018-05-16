More

Experience one of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming alt-rock bands with this Press To Meco guitar playthrough

By ()

Watch Luke Caley tear through Skip The Crawl

If there’s one thing Croydon power trio Press To Meco have no time for, it’s genre labels, with the band’s second album - and first on Marshall Records - Here’s To The Fatigue ably hopping between hardcore, punk, rock and metal - and that’s exactly what guitarist Luke Caley delivers in this exclusive playthrough.

In the clip, Caley tears through an instrumental version of album track Skip The Crawl on one sweet-looking SG, fitted with Bare Knuckle’s Warpig P-90 and Mississippi Queen humbucker - we especially dig that opening riff, and the tight palm-muting in the verses. Oh, and that cheeky tap at the end. Nice.

The tones on this clip come courtesy of a Marshall JVM410HJS (yep, that’s the Joe Satriani model),  paired with a 1960 cab equipped with Vintage 30s.

If you fancy experiencing some of this riffage live, Press To Meco tour the UK in the summer and October/November…

02.06 London, Camden Rocks Festival
12.07 Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival
08.09 Corby, Rocked Up Hootenanny
31.10 Glasgow, King Tuts
01.11 Manchester, Star and Garter
02.11 Leeds, Key Club
03.11 Birmingham, Asylum 2
08.11 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
09.11 Brighton, Sticky Mikes Frog Bar
10.11 London, Boston Music Room

