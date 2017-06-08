Experience fresh, red-hot prog-metal riffs with this In The Presence Of Wolves guitar playthrough

Prog-metal fans are insatiable sorts, and anyone looking for a fresh take on tightly constructed riff workouts would be well-advised to check out In The Presence Of Wolves - and here, we're exclusively hosting a playthrough of new track, The One Who Fell To Earth.

In the clip, guitarist Chris Capitanio tears up the fretboard on his PRS 513 with some neat interweaving melody lines, palm-muted chugs and deft time signature changes - all in front of a wall of ultra-desirable amps. Colour us jealous.

The track appears on the band's upcoming conceptual EP, Of Two Minds, Stages 1-2: The Ape and The Cage, which was produced by Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Kevin Antreassian. It's out on 30 June and available to preorder on Bandcamp.

Oh, and FYI, the video above features the instrumental version of the track - the original with vocals is below.