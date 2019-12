Martijn van Sonderen, aka one third of Dutch bass music trio, Noisia, takes us on a brief tour of how they reworked the classic, Diplodocus.

First released in 2008, Diplodocus made it onto the group’s first studio album Split the Atom two years later.

In this track breakdown, Martijn discusses the choices made in remixing the track for their Outer Edges live show.

