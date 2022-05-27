Excite Audio throws you another Lifeline with its multi-module Console plugin

Having previously demonstrated its plugin development chops with Lifeline Expanse - a satisfying melange of amp sim and multi-effect - Excite Audio is now following this up with Lifeline Console.

As with its sibling, this enables you to work with five reorderable effect modules, which this time are designed to emulate the sound of vintage analogue hardware.

These include a preamp, a 4-band parametric EQ, a compressor, and modulation and wear modules (both of which are designed to emulate the behaviour of tape, vinyl and cassette). Each module has a choice of three algorithms, advanced parameters for deeper control and mid/side compatibility.

Global controls include Warm and Shine knobs, and a Triangle Pad that enables you to blend between clean and vintage emulations of mixing and desk circuitry and your dry signal. You also get 325 presets.