Eventide’s legendary SP2016 reverb returns in plugin form

Eventide has brought another classic back to the future in the form of the SP2016 reverb.

Back in 1982 Eventide introduced the world to the idea of plugins in the hardware realm. The original SP2016 came with the ability to swap out ROM chips, providing new algorithms for the unit to process.

Of course, the SP2016 wasn’t just a single reverb effects unit, but a digital multi-effects processor with delays, chorus, flange and much more possible.

Fast-forward 36 years and the SP2016 returns as a VST plugin after much time taken to precisely model all the aspects of the original hardware.

The new SP2016 gives you three reverb types: Room, Stereo Room and Hi-Density Plate and each one available with vintage and modern versions.

Room is a basic no-nonsense, no-frills ambient ‘room’ algorithm and the extreme pre-delay range makes it possible to use this effect for reverberant doubling and single echoes.

Stereo Room recreates the ambience of a large concert hall, with very clear, natural reverberation.

Hi-Density Plate, as the name suggests, is a plate reverb with dual pickups simulating the effect of a big, heavy plate allowing users to make vocals, guitars, and percussive instruments appear much bigger and brighter.

SP2016 features

Three distinct reverb types, each available in two versions: Vintage and Modern. The Modern algorithms are brighter, more diffused, and use higher bit resolution

Unique Position control allows users to take their listeners from the back of the room all the way to the stage while retaining all of their other settings

Control the structure of the reverb by fine-tuning the controls – including Predelay, Decay, Position and Diffusion. The EQ section allows for simple high and low filtering of the reverb with adjustable filter ranges. The low filter can be used to cut or boost at the specified frequency

Boasts a variety of artist presets including some by Dave Pensado, Joe Chiccarelli, Richard Devine, Sasha, George Massenberg, The Butcher Bros., Buda & Grandz, Erin Tonkon and more

The new SP2016 Reverb is available as an AAX/AU/VST plugin for Mac and PC, at an introductory price of $79 until 31 October, 2018 – rising to $249 thereafter. Owners of Eventide’s 2016 Stereo Room or Anthology XI can crossgrade for $29 during the promotional period.