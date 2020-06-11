Eventide's Crystals effect is set to sparkle as a VST/AU and iOS plugin

Originally found in its H3000 Harmonizer, Eventide has now released the Crystals effect as a plugin in its own right. This combines twin reverse pitch shifters with reverse delays and reverb.

These components enable you to create the likes of climbing and cascading pitched delays or “unique”-sounding reverbs. Eventide says that Crystals can add life to the likes of synths, guitars and vocals, giving them an extra layer of sonic majesty.

Each of the two pitch shifters has a four-octave range (two up and two down), while the two delays can be adjusted independently with times of up to four seconds, each with its own individual feedback. The reverb, meanwhile, offers 100 seconds of decay.

Handy control features include the Ribbon, which lets you ‘play’ the effect in real-time and morph between settings, and Flex, which shifts both voices up an octave at the touch of a button.

Crystals is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is $99, but it’s currently available for $39.

You can also get Crystals for iOS - this version runs standalone or as an AUv3 plugin or Inter-App Audio effect. The regular price for this one is $14.99, but you can currently get it for $9.99/£9.99 on the Apple App Store .