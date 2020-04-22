Eventide’s CrushStation is more than just an overdrive/distortion plugin

Eventide has announced a new overdrive/distortion plugin, CrushStation, for Mac, PC and iOS. Designed for everything from “creamy saturation” to “brutal sonic assault”, this also offers a three-band EQ, compression, Octave Mix and a Sag control for emulating failing hardware.

Said to be designed for fixing, finessing and completely transforming sounds - and for use on the likes of guitars, basses, synths, drums and vocals - Eventide reckons that Crushstation is supremely versatile, and the supplied presets are designed to illustrate this.

“CrushStation has such a broad range of use that it begs for a comprehensive set of presets. We’ve made our best efforts to create dozens of presets that cover the many ways you’ll want to use it,” says Eventide product manager Collin Bevan. “CrushStation comes bundled with 35 presets so you can always find one that gets you close to where you want to be.”

CrushStation is available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac and will be priced at $39 (regular price $99) for the time being. You can find out more and download a demo on the Eventide website.