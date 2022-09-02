THIS is what happens when you mash a turntable and Eurorack together

It’s hard to imagine that when Make Noise – creators of some of our favourite Eurorack curios – sent over a selection of their wares to San Francisco-based sound artist and experimentalist Victoria Shen, this would be the result.

Recognising the potential in their Morphagene Eurorack sampler module – a device able to interactively reinterpret audio input and produce otherwise impossible to image or produce output from it – Shen got to work constructing her own turntable around it with a tonearm modelled on her own outstretched hand, illuminated both from inside and below for nighttime use. Obviously.

Using the Time and Filter CV out of their Strega synth, Shen was able to control the speed and direction of her motorised platter allowing her to automate and regulate all parts of the vinyl’s audio journey through the units and out into the real world.

With the vinyl providing the raw input it’s down to the Strega and Morphagene to work their magic producing everything from hypnotic loops to hunks of raw sound ripe for sampling, chopping and arranging.

Shen has christened her creation the Detourneable – a play on the French word détournement meaning rerouting or hijacking and more commonly used to denote the reuse of elements of mainstream media to produce a more subversive message.

