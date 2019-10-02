Kirk Hammett ESP Sparkle Ouija limited editions unleashed

Kirk Hammett's Ouija finished ESP KH-2 is one of the most recognisable electric guitars in metal, and ESP has released a special limited edition run of the Metallica shredder's Ouiji signature models in Red and Purple Sparkle finishes.

Limited to 500 units in each finish, the ESP KH-2 Sparkle comes with a custom hardcase and certificate of authenticity.

The Ouija guitar's inception dates back to the early '90s when Hammett approached ESP with the idea. Once the rights from Hasbro were sorted out, ESP used a photocopier and a pair of scissors to draft the finish on to the guitar. Originally a custom one-off for Hammett, ESP has periodically released a special run of the Ouija and this 2019 Ouija Sparkle Collection will be similarly collectible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Spec-wise, these will add a bit of zip to your leads and have some serious power. Both have alder bodies, neck-thru-body construction, with a three-piece extra-thin U-shaped maple neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard. There are 24 extra-jumbo frets and star and moon inlays.

In terms of hardware, there is a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo system, LTD tuners, and a set of Hammett's signature EMG KH-BB Bone Breaker active pickups in neck and bridge positions.

In 2020, ESP will be releasing two KH-2 Ouija Sparkle guitars built in the ESP Custom Shop in Japan. These will be limited to 30 instruments in each finish and retail for $12,000.

Luckily, the LTD KH-2 Ouija Sparkle is a lot more affordable, retailing for £1,549 street ($1,399, $1,749), and is available now to preorder.

See ESP for more details.