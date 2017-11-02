More

ESP debuts Kirk Hammett Ouija Natural electric guitars

Limited-edition ESP and LTD Metallica models feature spirit board graphics

Kirk Hammett has had a Ouija signature model or two in his arsenal since the early ’90s, but inspired by the introduction of a new series of Hasbro wooden Ouija boards, ESP has crafted a limited-edition pair of ESP and LTD Ouija Natural models for the Metallica guitarist.

Crafted by the ESP Custom Shop in Japan, the ESP Ouija Natural features a highly figured quilted maple ‘drop top’ on an alder body, with neck-through construction, plus a three-piece U-shaped maple neck and ebony fingerboard (with scallop for frets 17-24). Complementing the occult theme are star and moon inlays.

Hardware includes a Floyd Rose Original locking vibrato, Gotoh tuners and EMG 60/81 humbuckers with custom quilted maple covers.

$12,000 gets you the guitar with a special Ouija case, signed certificate or authenticity, plus an 8x10 photo of Kirk with the model and a reproduction of the original build sheet.

The considerably more affordable LTD version clocks in at $1,399, and packs a quilted maple top with alder body, plus black binding, neck-through-body construction, three-piece U-shape maple neck, and a Macassar ebony fingerboard with star and moon inlays.

A Floyd Rose locking vibrato is paired with Hammett’s preferred EMG 60/81 active humbuckers - minus the quilted maple covers, natch.

Nabbing the LTD model gets you the special Ouija hardcase and a certificate of authenticity.

Just 25 ESP models and 666 (nice) LTD models will be available worldwide. Head over to ESP Guitars for more info.

