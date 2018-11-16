ESP announces James Hetfield Signature LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone

ESP has announced the latest addition to rhythm king James Hetfield’s signature arsenal: the Signature LTD Snakebyte SE Baritone.

A replica of the ESP model Hetfield has been playing on Metallica’s WorldWired tour, the Baritone features a 27” set neck and comes tuned to standard baritone tuning (B-E-A-D-F#-B).

The model’s mahogany body is topped with a figured quilted maple top in See Thru Purple Sunburst, while that neck is a U-shaped three-piece mahogany job with Macassar ebony fingerboard.

Hardware, meanwhile, is as you’d expect, with Hetfield’s signature EMG JH Het Set active pickups, plus LTD locking tuners, and a TonePros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece.

If you like the sounds of that, you’d best act fast: just 500 will be produced worldwide, and will cost $1,399 each, including a hardshell ESP case and Certificate of Authenticity. See ESP Guitars for more info.