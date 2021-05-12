Ernie Ball Music Man reveals Joe Dart Signature Bass Collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has revealed a new Signature Bass collection for Vulfpeck's Joe Dart to expand on his original signature model.

Two new bass guitar models join the funkateer's natural ash signature; a second full-scale in Black Velvet and a new Joe Dart Jr short scale in Olympic White. There will only be 50 examples of the latter available world-wide through Ernie Ball.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The Joe Dart bass in Velvet Black features a lightweight ash body, 22 stainless steel frets, one humbucking pickup, .045 - .105 Ernie Ball Flatwound Bass Strings, and one volume control. It\s priced at £1,801 / $2,399.

The Joe Dart Jr Artist Series Signature Bass offers a custom contoured body and 'simplified' single humbucker layout.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The short-scale bass features a lightweight ash body , select maple neck, and a passive neodymium pickup. But there's no additional controls – it's all reliant on your playing dynamics.

The Dart Jr is fitted with 22 stainless steel frets, chrome hardware, and ships set up and tuned down to C standard with custom .045 - .105 Ernie Ball Short Scale Flatwound Bass Strings.

Ernie Ball Music Man and Mono have also joined to offer this JR model with a Mono M80 Vertigo Gig Bag.

More info at Ernie Ball but all 50 guitars have already sold out.