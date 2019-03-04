Vulfpeck’s Joe Dart unveils signature Ernie Ball Music Man bass

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Vulfpeck bassist and all-round hero of the low-end Joe Dart has announced his long-awaited signature bass with Ernie Ball Music Man.

The Joe Dart Bass features a stripped-back configuration, with a natural satin-finished ash body, flamed maple neck and figured maple fingerboard, and comes fitted with flatwound strings.

There’s just a single, oversized volume control for the bass’s custom passive MM humbucker, designed by Dart and bandmate Jack Stratton.

The initial run of Joe Dart Basses is limited to 50 units, all of which will feature ‘First 50’ engraved on the backplate, and available to order throughout March for $1,999 from Vulfpeck.com.